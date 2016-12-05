COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 5-11

Monday, December 5

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School First Grade Music Program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Valley City school’s gymnasium.

The Valley Troubadours will host a Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City.

Gifts Kids Can Make, featuring chalkboard placemats, will be held at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Pre-register by calling 701-845-3821.

Tuesday, December 6

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Marketplace Foods in Valley City will hold its Taste of the Holidays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Gifts Kids Can Make, featuring sandpaper printed towels, will be held at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Pre-register by calling 701-845-3821.

Wednesday, December 7

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Emmy Swedlund will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The 10th annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City. Faye Bubach will be the featured performer. Attendants can bring a lunch and listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 8

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Gifts Kids Can Make, featuring homemade candy, will be held at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Pre-register by calling 701-845-3821.

Valley City High School Christmas Band and Choir Concert will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Thursday Night Shopping with extended hours will be held at participating Valley City businesses.

Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9

Valley City’s First Church of the Nazarene presents a “Journey Through Christmas” from 7 to 9 p.m. along Riverview Drive and Hanna Avenue, the neighborhood surrounding the church. The free presentation is a re-enactment of the biblical Christmas Story with costumed characters and live animals.

Friday, December 9

Pastor JoAnne Moeller will host 2 p.m. “Book of God” readings at Legacy Place in the dining room with coffee and snack provided.

Valley City High School Fastpitch Softball Team is hosting a baked potato bar from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The event is meant to offset expenses for the upcoming season.

Saturday, December 10

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

EBC Fraternity alumni will present its “We’re in the Christmas Mood” show at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Valley City State University at Vangstad Auditorium.

Red River Singles Christmas themed dance will be held at the West Fargo VFW Club basement, 308 Sheyenne St., West Fargo, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information visit www.red-river-singles.org or www.Facebook.com/red.riversingles.1 or email red_river_singles@yahoo.com.

Sunday, December 11

The second Holiday Mega Party, featuring a vendor show and snacks, will be held at the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School at 303 Pearl Street, Buffalo, N.D. from 12 to 4 p.m. Preceding the event is a soup and sandwich buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center. That event features a silent auction of specialty gift baskets with proceeds benefiting the Community Health Ministries.