COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 4-10

Monday, December 4

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library An Hour of Code will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and a book presentation on “North Dakota Beer” will be held at 5 p.m.

AmericInn and the Valley City Eagles Club are teaming up for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. 100 percent of the freewill offering proceeds will benefit Give Kids the World, a 70-acre nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The Valley Troubadours will present a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City.

Tuesday, December 5

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library All Ages Book Club, featuring “Elephant and Piggie” meets from 4 to 5 p.m. An Hour of Code will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6

11th Annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW in Valley City. Beth Quick Berge will be the featured performer. Attendees can bring a lunch or just go to listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Jolene Hanse is at 10:30 a.m., and An Hour of Code is from 4 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, December 7

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library TAB Teen Coding is at 4 p.m.

A public input meeting regarding Valley City’s Comprehensive and Transportation Plan will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. This open house will review alternatives and concepts with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Valley City State University presents Christmas at St. Catherine at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 8

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and An Hour of Code is from 4 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The next Valley City monthly bluegrass jam session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. This month there will also be a free “Learn a Christmas Tune” workshop from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

The EBC Fraternity Alumni from Valley City State University will present its 22nd annual “We’re in the Christmas Mood” show at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium on the campus of VCSU.