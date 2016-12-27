COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Tuesday, December 27

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day, featuring “Finding Dory,” will be held at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m., No School Movie Day, featuring “Pete’s Dragon,” will be held at 2 p.m., and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the animated movie “Sing” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City at 1 p.m. Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people. The concession stand will be open before and during the movie on a cash basis. For more information, call Joe at 701-890-7178.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Barnes County Senior Center Pie Day will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day, featuring “Secret Life of Pets,” will be held at 2 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Barnes County Senior Center New Year’s Eve brunch will be held at 10:30 a.m. No bingo.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Countdown to Noon will start at 11 a.m.

Saturday, December 31

A New Year’s Eve party will be held at The Vault Coffee Shop, 233 Central Ave. N, Valley City, as the Bridges Art Council presents a Joseph DeMasi concert along with an open mic and surprise guests. The entertainment portion of the evening will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available and admission is free.

A New Year’s Eve party will be held at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Jan. 1). The family-friendly event will feature activities and movies for children and teens as well as a balloon drop and countdown to midnight.

The Gaukler Family Wellness Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 1

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church New Years Day Worship with Holy Communion will be held at 10 a.m. The church is located at 138 Third St. NW, Valley City.

The Gaukler Family Wellness Center will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Monday, January 2

The Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of New Years.