COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Tuesday, December 26

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 28

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the animated movie “Ferdinand the Bull” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City at 1:30 pm. Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people. The concession stand will be open before and during the movie on a cash basis. Those with questions should call Joe Sykora at 701-890-7178.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library In Knot Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, December 29

Barnes County Senior Center New Year’s brunch is at 10:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church New Year’s Eve Worship with Holy Communion will be held at 10 a.m. at 138 Third St. NW, Valley City.

Local singer, songwriter, humorist Joseph DeMasi will perform a free New Years Eve concert at the Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City at 9 p.m.

Monday, January 1

The Times-Record office will be closed and there will be no paper in observance of New Years Day.

The Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.