COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 19-25

Monday, December 19

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held at 4 p.m., and Christmas Crafts will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Steve Hammel will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The 10th annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City. Judy Karch will be the featured performer. Attendants can bring a lunch and listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Valley City Public Schools will hold its last day of classes before Christmas break.

Thursday, December 22

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day, featuring “The BFG,” will be held at 2 p.m., and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Carol the City will begin at 5 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club followed by the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley button drawing at 6:30 p.m. Carolers will walk the streets of Central Avenue and Main Street.

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Thursday Night Shopping with extended hours will be held at participating Valley City businesses.

Friday, December 23

Barnes County Senior Center Christmas Eve brunch will be held at 10:30 a.m. No bingo.

Pastor JoAnne Moeller will host 2 p.m. “Book of God” readings at Legacy Place in the dining room with coffee and snack provided.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day, featuring “Kubo and the Two Strings,” will be held at 2 p.m.

Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26

The Barnes County Courthouse will be closed from noon Friday through Monday in observance of Christmas. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and jail will remain staffed.

Saturday, December 24

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve.

New Life Assembly of God Christmas Eve Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 520 Winter Show Road SW, Valley City.

First Baptist Church, located south of Valley City on the Kathryn Road, Chrimstas Eve Candlelight Service will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Congregational United Church of Christ Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 5 p.m. Special music will be provided by Kandy Hartson, piano solo, and Victoria Hammel, vocal solo. There will be no Christmas Day service. The church is located at 217 Fourth St. NW, Valley City.

Grace Free Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 5 p.m. The church is located at 2351 West Main Street, Valley City.

Epworth United Methodist Church Carol and Candlelight Christmas Eve Services will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. The church is located at 680 Eight Ave. SW, Valley City.

A Community Christmas Eve Dinner at St. Catherine Catholic Church will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the entire community.

Sunday, December 25

New Life Assembly of God Christmas Day Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a breakfast featuring a yogurt parfait bar at 10 a.m. The church is located at 520 Winter Show Road SW, Valley City.

First Baptist Church, located south of Valley City on the Kathryn Road, Christmas Day Worship Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. Childcare is provided.

Grace Free Lutheran Church Christmas Day Worship Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 2351 West Main Street, Valley City.