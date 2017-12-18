COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 18-25

Monday, December 18

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Community Closet, located at 658 Fourth St. SW, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring Christmas candy wreaths, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Santa and Mrs. Claus is at 10:30 a.m.

11th Annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW in Valley City. Cyndi Hill and Judy Karch will be the featured performers. Attendees can bring a lunch or just go to listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Thursday, December 21

Barnes County Senior Center Supper Night, featuring ham with entertainment by Mel Olstad and Myron Trangsrud, is at 5:30 p.m.

Mikey Meester and Erik Johnson will be hosting a Community Carol Sing at the Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22

Barnes County Senior Center Christmas brunch is at 10:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and No School Movie Day, featuring “The Nut Job,” is at 2 p.m.

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals drawing for its fundraising raffle will be held at 4 p.m. at Dutton’s Valley Gallery. Tickets are $1 or $10 for a book of 12 and are available from SVFA members or Angie at City County Health District. Tickets can also be purchased by leaving a message at 701-840-5047.

Friday, December 22 through Monday, December 25

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed at noon on Friday through Monday in observance of Christmas. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and jail will remain staffed.

Friday, December 22 through Tuesday, January 2

Valley City Public Schools, St. Catherine Elementary School, Barnes County North Public School, and Maple Valley Public Schools will have no school due to Christmas Break.

Friday, December 22 through Monday, January 1

Litchville-Marion Public Schools will have no school due to Christmas Break.

Saturday, December 23

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas.

Sunday, December 24

Trinity Lutheran Church Advent 4 Worship Service will be held at 10 a.m. and Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion will be held at 4 p.m. at 499 Fourth Ave. NW, Valley City.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at 3, 4:30 and 10 p.m. at 138 Third St. NW, Valley City.

St. Catherine Catholic Church Christmas Eve Children’s Mass is at 4 p.m. and Mass is at 8 p.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE, Valley City.

Epworth United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Services will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. at 680 Eighth Ave. SW, Valley City.

Grace Free Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 5 p.m. at 2351 West Main Street, Valley City.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Service will be held at 6 p.m. at 202 Third St. NW, Valley City.

The 46th annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the St. Catherine Catholic Church Dining Hall. For transportation to the dinner call 701-845-0556 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, December 25

The Times-Record office will be closed and there will be no paper in observance of Christmas.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas.

Barnes County Senior Center is closed for Christmas.

St. Catherine Catholic Church Christmas Day Midnight Mass is at 12 a.m. and Mass is at 10:30 a.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE, Valley City.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Christmas Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. at 202 Third St. NW, Valley City.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Christmas Day Worship with Holy Communion will be held at 10 a.m. at 138 Third St. NW, Valley City.