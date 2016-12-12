COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 12-18

Monday, December 12

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The Barnes County Courthouse Carol Sing will be held at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature music by the Valley Voices women’s choir, the Valley Children’s Choir and the Valley Troubadours men’s chorus. The public is invited to come and hear the groups and join in singing Christmas carols around the large Christmas tree. The courthouse is handicapped accessible. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. This is the group’s annual Christmas lunch and social. Prospective members are welcome and asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring gingerbread houses, will be held at 4 p.m. The library board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held at 10:30 a.m. Education for Alzheimer program will be held at 2 p.m.

The 10th annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City. Cyndi Hill and Judy Karch will be the featured performers. Attendants can bring a lunch and listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Coffee with Your Mayor will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Valley City City Hall Commission Chambers.

Thursday, December 15

A blood drive will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a donor appointment, call the church at 701-845-1328 or Pastor Randy at 701-541-1419 or visit www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code: valleycity.

Barnes County Senior Center oven chicken supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment by Mikey Meester and Eric Johnson.

Christmas Carols will be held at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Thursday Night Shopping with extended hours will be held at participating Valley City businesses.

Friday, December 16

A blood drive will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City from 7:30 a.m to 1 p.m. For a donor appointment, call the church at 701-845-1328 or Pastor Randy at 701-541-1419 or visit www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code: valleycity.

Pastor JoAnne Moeller will host 2 p.m. “Book of God” readings at Legacy Place in the dining room with coffee and snack provided.

Saturday, December 17

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will show a classic Christmas movie at 2 p.m. and will host board games from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 18

First Baptist Church in Valley City presents its annual Christmas Program at 10:30 a.m. with a youth silent auction from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a potluck dinner.