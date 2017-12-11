COMING UP THIS WEEK: Dec. 11-17

Monday, December 11

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

A public input meeting regarding the Valley City Streetscape Project will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley City High School Cafeteria.

Tuesday, December 12

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet at the Barnes County Senior Center at noon and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

The Valley Voices Women’s Choir and the Valley Troubadours Men’s Choir will start off the holiday season with the annual Carol Sing at the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. The singing starts at 7.30 p.m. but the doors will open at 6.30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Barnes County Senior Center Bone Builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Emmy Swedlund is at 10:30 a.m.

11th Annual “Sounds of the Season” Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW in Valley City. Faye Bubach will be the featured performer. Attendees can bring a lunch or just go to listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Celebrate the Child, a one-man play featuring Christian actor and speaker Jonathan Swenson, will be performed at Faith Lutheran Church,309 Fourth St. NE, Valley City, at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Barnes County Senior Center Pinochle Day is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knot Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Washington Elementary School Fifth Grade Christmas Program will be held at 7 p.m. in the Washington Gymnasium.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, December 15

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m., bingo is at 1 p.m. and Open Door Choir is at 3 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Red River Singles 50s and 60s Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Sunday, December 17

Flippin’ for Florida — a pancake breakfast hosted by SHINE, the Hi-Lites Dance Team Booster Parent Organization — will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will help dancers attend the Universal Dance Association dance competition in March 2018.