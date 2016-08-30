COMING UP THIS WEEK: August 30 through September 5

Wednesday, August 31

A fundraiser supper for the Abused Persons Outreach Center to help cover rent expenses will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Club in Valley City.

Girls Scouts Membership Drive will be held at the Dacotah Pavilion in Chautauqua Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature rooter floats, games and crafts.

Valley City Public works will spray for mosquitoes beginning approximately 7 p.m., weather permitting. Parents are advised to keep children and pets out of the streets and away from the spray machines. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area of the operation. If there are any questions, call Public Works at (701) 845-0380.

Thursday, September 1

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

A Community Extravaganza will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Central Avenue in Valley City. The event, meant to support law enforcement and emergency personnel, will feature free food, music and yard games. Members of the Valley City Police Department, Valley City Fire Department, Valley City Public Works Department, Barnes County Sheriff’s Department, Barnes County Dispatch, Barnes County Ambulance Service, City-County Health District and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will be there. The event is hosted by Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge.

The Valley City Cub Scouts, open to boys in grades 1 through 5, begins its 2016 year on Thursday, Sept. 1, with a rock climbing tower activity at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City (weather permitting). Those interested in Cub Scouts can stop by anytime between 6 to 8 p.m. to sign up and visit with Adult Leaders about the program. Those unable to make it can contact Scoutmaster Joe Sykora for more information at jhsykora@gmail.com or (701) 890-7178.

The Valley City American Legion Post No. 60 will meet at 7 p.m. in Valley City.

Friday, September 2

Hi-Liner Boosters Club is hosting a Hamburger and Brat Tailgate Party at 5:30 p.m. at Hanna Field, prior to the 7 p.m. football game against Lisbon. Food is available for a freewill offering. A Hi-Liner Booster Club Membership drive will also be held during this event. Memberships help fund projects and equipment for Valley City Hi-Liner sports programs.

Saturday, September 3

The Whoever Can Come Band will be hosting a free and open to all jam session at the Barnes County Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information (701) 845-0966.

Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4

Polka Fest, featuring Old Tyme and country music bands, will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. Attendants must be 21 years of age or older. The event will be held Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. For more information contact the Eagles at (701) 845-2192 or Jerry at (701) 845-0683.

Sunday, September 4

Bean and Burger Bonanza will be held in the Kathryn Hall in Kathryn, N.D. The event will feature grilled burgers, beans, potato and cookie salad with bake goods, garden produce and crafts for sale along with a quilt raffle and entertainment for a freewill offering. It is sponsored by Kathryn, Nome-Fingal Lutheran Parish, Messiah, St. Paul’s, St. Petri and Waldheim Churches.

The Dazey Sodbusters Club 13th annual bullorama will be held at 3 p.m. in Sibley, N.D. The event features a stampede, kids games, food vendors and Sodbuster of the Year program followed by a dance.

Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5

The 21st annual Stump Lake Village Threshing Bee will be held. For more information, visit www.stumplakepark.com.