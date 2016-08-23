COMING UP THIS WEEK: Aug. 23-28, 2016

Tuesday, August 23

Valley City State University Century Club annual Fall Kickoff event will be held at the Valley City Town and Country Club. The public is invited to enjoy a free meal and hear from VCSU coaches and student athletes about the upcoming athletic season. Social starts at 5 p.m., burgers and brats will be served at 6 p.m. and coaches and athletes will speak at about 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine's Elementary School begin classes for the 2016-2017 school year.

Faith Lutheran Church Back to School Luau will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, 309 Fourth Street Northeast, Valley City. The evening will feature barbecue pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon and beverages as well as games food kids.

Thursday, August 25

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Shopko parking lot in Valley City. The Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership would like to invite everyone to come out and taste free samples of bruschetta with fresh tomatoes, onions and basil at the farmers market.

A Valley City mayoral candidate forum, hosted by the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Questions for the candidates may be submitted to chamber@valleycitychamber.com or (701) 845-1891.

Valley City Public works will spray for mosquitoes beginning at approximately 7 p.m. and possibly until Friday morning,weather permitting. Parents are advised to keep children and pets out of the streets and away from the spray machines.Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area of the operation. If there are any questions, call Public Works at (701) 845-0380.

Saturday, August 27

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter North Country Trail Association invites the public to participate in the 10th Annual North Country Hiking Fest at Itasca State Park in Minnesota. This full-day event will feature hikes, workshops, family activities, dinner (fee) and a special guest presentation. Contact Matt Davis, NCTA Regional Trail Coordinator at (701) 388-1883 or mdavis@northcountrytrail.org for more information.

The Valley City American Legion will host a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Everyone who can play or sing is invited to attend and take part in the session.

Sunday, August 28

Zion Lutheran Church in Oriska is having a Corn Feed and Righteous Rides Car Show from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Oriska Park. Free will offering for corn feed and no entry for car show. All are invited to attend.