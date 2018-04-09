COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 9-15

Monday, April 2 through Saturday, April 7

In recognition of Prescription Drug Take Back Week, residents are encouraged to get rid of their unneeded medications at the disposal receptacles at the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley City Police Department, NuCara Pharmacy, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy.

Monday, April 9

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

An UNRun and Spaghetti Feed will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. All proceeds go to the United Way to support local nonprofit agency groups in Barnes County. Those interested in racing should register online at https://bcuw_unrun.eventbrite.com by March 23. The race starts and ends and the Eagles. For more information contact barnesunitedway@gmail.com or 701-840-4044.

Tuesday, April 10

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at 12 p.m. at the Barnes County Senior Center and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Nurtured Heart Approach, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School in Valley City, and Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley City High School, 493 Central Ave. N. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

Wednesday, April 11

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Dave Montecuollo is at 10:30 a.m.

A fundraising event will be held at Valley City Pizza Ranch from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the First Baptist Church youth group to attend a community service mission trip in Wisconsin.

Thursday, April 12

The Barnes County Senior Center brunch entree, pancake, sausage on a stick, hashbrowns and a fruit salad, is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Baby Signs is at 10:30 a.m., Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and Social Media Marketing Class is at 7 p.m.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Baby Signs, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave., and Active Parenting: First Five Years, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the LaMoure Public School, 510 Second St. SE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

Health Care — Here and There (a comparison of U.S. healthcare and that of other developed countries) will be presented by Patrick Gulbranson, CEO of Family Health Care in Fargo, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Rhoades Science Center on the campus of Valley City State University. The presentation is free and the public is encouraged to attend. It is sponsored by What in the World Is Going On? For more information call 701-845-7321.

Friday, April 13

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Trucks supplying fresh fruit, vegetables, shelf-stable items and more will be at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center parking lot, 707 Seventh St. SE, Valley City, from 10 a.m. to noon as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Pop-up Perishable Food Program. Anyone in need of food assistance in each community or neighboring communities are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed from 3 to 5 p.m. due to Active Shooter training in the Courthouse.

Comedy Night with the “Sisters” — Claudette Carlson, Jan Bakke and Valley City’s Rhonda Knodle, will be held at Grace Free Lutheran Church, 2351 West Main St., Valley City, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. A salad supper buffet will be served at 5:30 p.m. with coffee and bars after the program.

Kobayashi/Gray Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, April 14

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The next Valley City monthly Bluegrass Jam Session is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-721-8296.

Junk in the Valley will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.