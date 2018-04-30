COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 30-May 6

Monday, April 30

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m.

Valley City Senior Awards Night and National Honor Society Social will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby.

Tuesday, May 1

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

A picnic with BEK Communications will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 325 Second St. NW. All money raised from the freewill lunch will benefit the Valley City Hi-Liner Fast Pitch Softball Team.

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Valley City Kiwanis Club pancakes and sausage feed will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City High School Cafeteria.

Cass County Electric Cooperative annual meeting of members will be held at the Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S, Fargo. Registration and a meal is at 5:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Nurtured Heart Approach, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School in Valley City. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

Wednesday, May 2

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd is at 10:30 a.m.

Through Thursday, May 3

The winning artwork from the 2017-2018 North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest will be on display April 16 through May 3 at the Straus Mall in Valley City.

Thursday, May 3

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Baby Signs, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library T.A.B. is at 4 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge will hold a Bike Rodeo from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Barnes County Airport. Events include a bike course, bike safety check, helmet fitting, bike licensing, car seat checks, rollover simulator and hot dogs and healthy snacks. Children up to the sixth grade should bring a parent, bike and helmet. Helmets may be provided while supplies last.

The Barnes County Senior Center supper, featuring country fried steak and entertainment by Doran Chandler, Dean Scoular and David Oakland, is at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Forum at the Hi-Liner Activities Center from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature all county race candidates as well as city commission candidates.

Washington Elementary School Fourth Grade Spring Program will be held at 7 p.m in the Washington Gymnasium.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Valley City State University Composition Recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

Friday, May 4

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Valley City State University Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, May 5

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a Waterfall Hike. Interested participants should meet at the Rosebud Visitors Center in Valley City at 9 a.m. to carpool to the Sheyenne State Forest for a 4.4-mile hike to the waterfall and back. Participants will have lunch on their own at Fort Ransom after the hike.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Fancy Tea Party is at 10:30 a.m. (register at 701-845-3821) and it’s free comic book day.

Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

North Dakota Quarter Horse Association Horse Show will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Sunday, May 6

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will hold a pancakes and sausage feed with biscuits and gravy from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Summer Learning Program.

The Valley Troubadours will present their 42nd annual Spring Concert Series at 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City.