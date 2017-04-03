COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 3-9

Monday, April 3

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Baby Signs class will be held at 6 p.m. Register by calling 701-845-8528.

Tuesday, April 4

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering a Journeying Through Grief class for those who are recently bereaved at the Valley City office, 1240 West Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required by March 28 by calling 800-237-4629. The class is intended for adults 18 years and older who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one.

CHI Mercy Health at Home presents a free film screening and discussion of “Being Mortal” at 6 p.m. at The Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City.

Wednesday, April 5

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Dave Montecuollo will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring salisbury steak with entertainment by Mikey meester and Eric Johnson “Newcomers,” will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The St. Catherine REACH (Religious Educators Advancing Christian Heritage) banquet will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. A social begins at 6 p.m. and a roast beef meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal is open to all. RSVP to 701-845-0354 or jason.stangeland@k12.nd.us.

The Valley City American Legion Post 60 will meet at the club at 7 p.m. Members of the Sons of the American Legion will also attend.

Friday, April 7

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 8

Barnes County Social Services, through a grant from Prevent Child Abuse ND, is hosting Penny and Pals Children’s Concert from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Valley City Rec Center. Open gym and a bouncy house as well as door prizes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The April bluegrass jam session in Valley City will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The jam is for acoustic bluegrass musicians only and beginning players are welcome to attend. The jam is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information call John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

Valley City State University Music Department presents Jennifer Reimann, soprano, and Janessa Van Bruggen, flute, in their senior recital at 3 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium.