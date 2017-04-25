COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 24-30

Tuesday, April 25

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m. and the volunteer recognition supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eagles Fireside Room.

A special bond issue election for the Maple Valley School District will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tower City Community Hall.

Indivisible Valley City is holding a gathering at 7 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, 223 Central Ave. N, Valley City. Indivisible is a grassroots political advocacy group to voice and take action about the President Donald Trump agenda.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

The American Red Cross Giving Day will be held all day online at https://givingday.redcross.org/region/north-and-south-dakota. Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people in communities across the country each and every day in need of emergency support. The Dakotas Region of the American Red Cross serves nearly 1.7 million people covering all of North Dakota, South Dakota and 10 counties in Northwestern Minnesota.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book club meets at 2 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament begins at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City State University Scholarship auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Women of Our Saviors Lutheran ”Treasure” Sale of household, decor and, children’s things will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City.

Saturday, April 29

Women of Our Saviors Lutheran ”Treasure” Sale of household, decor and, children’s things will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City. A bake and quilt sale with coffee and rolls will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Olivewood carvings, silver jewelry and Fair Trade coffee and tea will be available for purchase.

Saturday, April 29-Sunday, April 30

American Quarter Horse Association Horse Show will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Sunday, April 30

A 100th anniversary Mass at Maryvale will be held at 10 a.m. This Mass is to recognize and honor the Sisters for the contributions to 100 years of Catholic Education at St. Catherine School. It is also a chance to recognize the role played by so many teachers and staff members. Because seating in the convent chapel is limited, RSVP by April 24. Attendants can also call the school office at 701-845-1453 or send an e-mail indicating the number attending to stkates100@gmail.com. There will be refreshments served after Mass.

A spaghetti dinner and bake sale to support Barnes County North students Pamela Rath, Brianna Bundy, Celeste Piatz in their trip to Orlando, Fla. this summer to compete in the National Technology Student Association will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn.