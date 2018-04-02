COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 2-8

Monday, April 2

The Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and a whist tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Spring Art Fun is at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Valley City State University’s new Heat Plant will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding is from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

U.S. House Candidate Sen. Kelly Armstrong will host a meet and greet from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Pizza Corner in Valley City.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Nurtured Heart Approach, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School in Valley City, and Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley City High School, 493 Central Ave. N. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

Wednesday, April 4

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Megan Fuller is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 5

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Baby Signs is at 10:30 a.m., T.A.B. is at 4 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring roast beef and entertainment by Becky and Tim Hager, is at 5:30 p.m.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Baby Signs, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave., Active Parenting: First Five Years, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the LaMoure Public School, 510 Second St. SE, and Love and Logic, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 Fourth Ave. NE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Valley City-Barnes County Committee on Addiction will be showing “The Opioid Epidemic: Seeking Solutions in North Dakota” followed by community discussion at the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the documentary viewing and discussion will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, April 6

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 7

A community Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Valley City City Park. Iti s hosted by the Valley City Troop 560 Boy Scouts. In case of inclement weather the Easter egg hunt will be held at the old Armory facility at 747 Seventh St. SE. Participants should bring a basket, container or bag to put the eggs in.