COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 17-23

Monday, April 17

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Baby Signs class will be held at 6 p.m. Register by calling 701-845-8528.

Tuesday, April 18

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring painted rock tic tac toe, will be held at 4 p.m.

Cass County Electric Cooperative annual meeting will be held at the Ramada, soon to be Delta by Marriott at 1635 42nd St. S, Fargo. Registration and a roast beef meal is at 5:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Tucker’d Out.

Toastmasters International will host a meet and greet event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, 223 Central Ave. N, Valley City.

The Valley City Community Gardens annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Gathering Room of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Contract signing will start at 6:30 p.m. Those unable to attend the meeting can sign their contract at the Barnes County Extension Service office at the Barnes County Courthouse during business hours until April 12.

David Schwalbe will give a presentation on radioactive waste at 7 p.m. in room 102 of Valley City State University’s Rhoades Science Center. The event is sponsored by What In The World Is Going On? The public is invited to attend this free presentation. Call 701-845-7321 for more information.

Wednesday, April 19

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring ham with entertainment by Greg Hager, will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce and Valley City-Barnes County Development Corp. annual joint banquet will be held at Valley City State University’s Student Center Cafeteria. The social is at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. Paula Klein is the guest speaker.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Book Club meets at 6 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, April 21

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Friday Morning Move, “Sing,” will be shown at 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church is hosting Secret Church from 6 p.m. to midnight. Modeled after underground church in restricted nations, Secret Church global simulcast brings believers together for six hours of intense Bible Study, prayer and worship. This year’s theme is Scripture and Authority in an Age of Skepticism. Light supper and snacks will be provided. Call Darla with questions or to register 701-490-0922. Study guides will be available for a small fee, but to ensure they have one reserved in their name, participants register by April 7. The church is located at 3511 Kathryn Road.

Saturday, April 22

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Red River Singles Birthday Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Valley City High School Prom Grand March will be held at 8 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County North will hold its prom.

Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23

Wrangler Team Roping will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.