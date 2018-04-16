COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 16-22

Monday, April 16

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m. and Adult Origami is at 5 p.m.

A free CPR and AED machine class will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health. To sign up or for further information, call Alana McClellan at 701-840-1009.

Tuesday, April 17

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding is from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. and Kid Crafternoon, featuring dragon egg craft, is at 4 p.m.

Fingal American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at Fingal City Hall. Kathy is hostess.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Nurtured Heart Approach, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School in Valley City, and Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley City High School, 493 Central Ave. N. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

Wednesday, April 18

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Mayor Dave Carlsrud is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 19

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Baby Signs is at 10:30 a.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The North Dakota Dementia Care Services Project presents the class Understanding Memory Loss at the Rhoades Science Center Auditorium, room 102, at Valley City State University, 101 College St. SW, Valley City, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave. NE, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information contact Beth Olson at bolson@alz.org or 701-350-0131.

The Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring meatballs and a presentation by Dawn Sauvageau, on “ND School and Resource Center for the Dead” is at 5:30 p.m.

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Baby Signs, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave., and Active Parenting: First Five Years, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the LaMoure Public School, 510 Second St. SE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, April 20

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 2 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and Earth Day crafts is at 1:30 p.m.

The Valley City State University Scholarship Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Saturday, April 21

The Lunchbox Eatery in Fort Ransom will host Live Piano by Abbi Myers.