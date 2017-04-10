COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 10-16

Monday, April 10

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Poetry and Tea will be held at 3 p.m. Baby Signs class will be held at 6 p.m. Register by calling 701-845-8528.

Tuesday, April 11

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will hold their regular monthly meeting at noon at the Valley City Senior Center. A representative from Lerud Schuldt Mathias Funeral Home will present the program. Prospective members are welcome and asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library board meets at 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Steve Hammel will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day begins at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

Maundy-Thursday service will be held at Elim Evangelical Free Church in Valley City at 6 p.m. followed by soup and fellowship.

Friday, April 14

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Good Friday. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Good Friday.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

A Community Good Friday Worship Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 Fourth St. NE, Valley City, at 12:10 p.m. It is hosted by the Barnes County Ministerial Committee.

St. James Basilica Youth Ministry presents “A Walk with Christ” at 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn, N.D.

Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15

Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City presents its annual Passion Play at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Saturday, April 15

A District 24 legislative forum will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals fifth annual spaghetti supper fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Tickets are available from SVFA members, Valley Officeworks and at the door. The event has been named to honor a former board member — Debbie Miller SVFA Fundraiser-Wags & Whiskers. It will also feature Norwegian raffles, 50-50 raffle, many door prizes and drawings.