Clementine's Mission From Santa: T-R Partners with Elf on the Shelf This Christmas Season

The Valley City Times-Record would like to introduce you, our readers, to our new friend Clementine, an Elf on the Shelf and a close friend of Santa.

This year Clementine has reached out to the Times-Record with a special mission from Santa and the Times-Record has agreed to help her complete that mission.

Santa has asked Clementine to spread her Christmas magic by being Santa's scout throughout local Valley City businesses.

With the Times-Record's help, eight local business have agreed to open their hearts and their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa at each location this holiday season, and word has it she will be making her first appearance on November 20.

While typically Santa's elves don't appear until around Thanksgiving, Clementine's note to the Times-Record said she wanted to make sure to visit all eight locations before Christmas to give Santa an accurate report so she will be starting a few days early and visiting two locations each week until Christmas.

The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to help us have a little Christmas fun and try to find Clementine during each visit. Clementine will share with us where she is going to be and we will take a picture of her to put in the paper as a hint.

It is then your job to go and find Clementine and report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-490-3417 or emailing trnews2@times-online.com and leaving your name, your contact information, and her location.

For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be handed out shortly after Christmas. After Clementine moves to a new location, her previous location will be revealed, with permission from Clementine, and a new hint of her current location will be given.

Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.

Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimes-Record, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.

Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of Elf on the Shelf fun, please do not touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.

For more information on Clementine's mission this Christmas season please call the Times-Record at 701-490-3417 or email trnews2@times-online.com.

To give you an early hint, as per Clementine's wishes, those that have so far agreed to let Clementine into their businesses include NuCara Pharmacy, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Dakota Rose Floral, Bong's Bootery, Dutton's Valley Gallery, Marketplace Foods, and Urban Couture.

Let's see which of these welcoming locations Clementine chooses to visit first.