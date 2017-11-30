Clementine Makes Her Third Appearance

Clementine, the Times-Record's elf friend and a close friend of Santa, has moved to her next location on her 2017 Christmas mission and invites our readers to come find her.

This will be Clementine's third location out of eight total that she will be visiting on her mission from Santa and letting the Times-Record know of and she hopes to see even more happy faces at this location.

The mischievous elf's second visit was to Smith Lumber where she had fun hanging out with Goldie the dog and the other staff at Smith Lumber and where she learned that on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Smith Lumber will be hosting a wreath decorating event, which Clementine is sorry to miss.

Both Clementine and the Times-Record thank those who have guessed so far and through a note left for the Times-Record as she moved locations, Clementine encourages others to come find her at her next destination hinted at in the picture.

For those who are new to the challenge, Clementine is working with the Times-Record this year with a special mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic by being Santa's scout throughout local Valley City businesses.

Eight local business have agreed to open their hearts and their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa at each location this holiday season, and Clementine made her third stop late last night.

Possible locations (participating businesses) include NuCara Pharmacy, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Dakota Rose Floral, Bong's Bootery, Dutton's Valley Gallery, Marketplace Foods, and Urban Couture.

The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to help us have a little Christmas fun and try to find Clementine during each visit.

Once you find Clementine report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-845-0463 or emailing trnews2@times-online.com and leaving your name, your contact information, and her location.

For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be handed out shortly after Christmas. After Clementine moves to a new location, her previous location will be revealed and a new hint of her current location will be given.

Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.

Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimesRecord, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.

Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of elf fun, please do not touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.

For more information on Clementine's mission this Christmas season please call the Times-Record at 701-845-0463 or email trnews2@times-online.com.