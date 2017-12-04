Clementine Makes Her Fourth Appearance

Clementine, the Times-Record's elf friend and a close friend of Santa, has moved to her fourth location on her 2017 Christmas mission and invites our readers on a mission of their own to come find her.

This will be Clementine's fourth location out of eight total that she will be visiting on her mission from Santa. At each stop she lets the Times-Record know through a note, where she will be and she hopes to see many happy faces at each location.

The mischievous elf's third visit was to Dutton's Valley Gallery/Dutton's Parlour/Noos Shop/McCleans Frame Shop where she had fun listening to local artists on open mic night, smelling all of the wonderful food, and seeing her boss Santa as he said hello to Valley City in the Parade of Lights.

Both Clementine and the Times-Record thank those who have guessed so far and encourage others to come find the elf at her next destination hinted at in the picture.

For those who are new to the challenge, Clementine is working with the Times-Record this year with a special mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic by being Santa's scout throughout local Valley City businesses.

Eight local business have agreed to open their hearts and their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa at each location this holiday season, and Clementine made her fourth stop early this morning.

Possible locations (participating businesses) include NuCara Pharmacy, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Dakota Rose Floral, Bong's Bootery, Dutton's Valley Gallery, Marketplace Foods, and Urban Couture.

The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to help us have a little Christmas fun and try to find Clementine during each visit.

Once you find Clementine report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-845-0463 or emailing trnews2@times-online.com and leaving your name, your contact information, and her location.

For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be handed out shortly after Christmas. After Clementine moves to a new location, her previous location will be revealed and a new hint of her current location will be given.

Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.

Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimesRecord, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.

Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of elf fun, please do not touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.

For more information on Clementine's mission this Christmas season please call the Times-Record at 701-845-0463 or email trnews2@times-online.com.