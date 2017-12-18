Clementine Makes Her Final Appearance

Clementine, the Times-Record's elf friend and a close friend of Santa, is visiting her final location on her 2017 Christmas mission. She has had so much fun so far this holiday season seeing all of her visitors and invites all of our readers on this last mission of their own to come find her at her last location.

Clementine has now visited a total of eight locations this year in order to complete her mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic by being Santa's scout throughout local Valley City businesses. At each stop she lets the Times-Record know through a note, where she will be and she hopes to see many happy faces at each new location.

The mischievous elf's seventh visit was to Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy where she enjoyed perusing the many cute decorations and other items as well as seeing all of the friendly customers.

Both Clementine and the Times-Record thank those who have participated so far and we always invite others to come join in the fun by trying to find the elf at her next destination hinted at in the picture.

For those who are new to this challenge, Clementine is working with the Times-Record this year with a special mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic by being Santa's scout throughout local Valley City businesses.

Eight local business have agreed to open their hearts and their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa at each location this holiday season, and Clementine will make her final visit sometime late tonight.

Possible locations (participating businesses) include NuCara Pharmacy, Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Dakota Rose Floral, Bong's Bootery, Dutton's Valley Gallery, Marketplace Foods, and Urban Couture.

The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to join in the Christmas fun and try to find Clementine one last time.

Once you find Clementine report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-845-0463 or emailing trnews2@times-online.com and leaving your name, your contact information, and her location.

For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be handed out shortly after Christmas.

Clementine has so far enjoyed seeing all of those who have guessed her location and even those who have found her and haven't guessed.

For those that do play along Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.

Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimesRecord, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.

Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of elf fun, please do not touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.

For more information on Clementine's mission this Christmas season please call the Times-Record at 701-845-0463 or email trnews2@times-online.com.