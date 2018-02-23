City Approves Water Treatment Plan of Action

Construction was highlighted in various ways during the Tuesday, February 20 regularly scheduled Valley City City Commission meeting, most notably when KLJ Engineer Chad Petersen updated the commission on the progress of Main Street stating that the street will be open this week and remain open until the middle of March, at which point it will be closed for most of the remainder of the 2018 year.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 23 edition of the Times-Record.