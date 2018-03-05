Chili Cook-Off, Community Olympics Cancelled Due to Weather
By:
Heidi Harris
Monday, March 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Due to the winter storm, the Chili Cook-Off and Community Olympics that were scheduled to take place Monday, March 5 at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center have been cancelled.
Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Kay Vinje told the Times-Record that there is a chance the Chili Cook-Off will be rescheduled.
More information on that will be released as it becomes available.
Category: