Chili Cook-Off, Community Olympics Cancelled Due to Weather

By: 
Heidi Harris
Staff Writer
treditor@times-online.com
Monday, March 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

Due to the winter storm, the Chili Cook-Off and Community Olympics that were scheduled to take place Monday, March 5 at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center have been cancelled.

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Kay Vinje told the Times-Record that there is a chance the Chili Cook-Off will be rescheduled.

More information on that will be released as it becomes available.

Tags:

Category: