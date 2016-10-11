CHI Mercy Health Honors to Observe Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day

CHI Mercy Health is honoring Wednesday, Oct. 12 as Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day. On this day and every day, CHI associates will welcome opportunities to tell domestic violence victims about the help and services that are available to them, educate the public, and inspire action to end all forms of domestic violence.

Along with seven other Catholic Health Initiative hospitals and medical centers in North Dakota, CHI Mercy Health is taking part in the ND Violence Prevention Program sponsored by the national Catholic Health Initiatives’ Mission and Ministry Fund. The Violence Prevention Program is working to strengthen the way domestic violence is addressed in ND’s CHI communities by providing training to healthcare and other professionals on ways to better assist domestic violence victims, and by providing healthy relationship education sessions to individuals in those communities.

“Community outreach is key to provide awareness for this issue," stated Stephanie Mayfield, CHI Mercy Health Mission Lead.

The statistics associated with domestic violence are staggering. One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime, making domestic violence a major health issue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that women who have experienced domestic violence are 80 percent more likely to have a stroke, 70 percent more likely to have heart disease, and 60 percent more likely to have asthma.

For this reason, CHI Mercy Health will acknowledge Wednesday, Oct. 12, as Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day. This is a day for all those in healthcare to recognize the critical importance of universal education to promote healthy relationships, address the health impact of abuse and offer warm referrals to domestic violence advocates.

On Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day, CHI Mercy Health invites the community to wear purple in recognition of the victims and survivors of domestic violence; and will host a community open house with cookies and punch from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Hospital Lobby.

The Community Open House will include the local Abused Persons Outreach Center staff to provide education on domestic violence and what their program offers in the community.

CHI Mercy Health is also holding an Abused Persons Outreach Center supply drive during the month of October. The following supplies can be dropped off in the hospital lobby during the month of October: size 6 diapers, women’s deodorant, toilet paper, and gift cards to Shopko.

If you or someone you care about is in an unhealthy or abusive relationship, help and support is available 24/7. Call the Abused Persons Outreach Center hotline at 701-845-0072 to talk to a trained domestic violence advocate.