CHI Mercy Health Holds 22nd Annual Festival of Trees

Many gathered for a night of festive fun and fundraising on November 25 at the 22nd Annual Festival of Trees hosted by the CHI Mercy Health Foundation.

The event, held at the Valley City Eagles Club, began at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and hors d'oeuvre buffet dinner and continued with a live auction starting at 7:30 p.m. followed by a paddle run, a quilt raffle, a mystery duffel raffle, and a performance by the Hi-Lites Dance Team and the Valley City High School Show Choir.

More information and photos from the event can be found in the Nov. 28 edition of the Times-Record.