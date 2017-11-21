CHI Mercy Health to Hold Annual Festival of Trees

After Thanksgiving is over and Barnes County residents have had plenty of time to spend with their families and after they have kicked off their Christmas shopping on Black Friday, the CHI Mercy Health Foundation is excited to once again give families a chance to get out of the house, have a little fun, and give back to a local cause on Saturday, November 25 completing the weekend of festive activities.

The Annual Festival of Trees fundraising event will be held for the 22nd year at the Valley City Eagles Club.

