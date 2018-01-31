CHI Health at Home Holds First Mardi Gras Gala

CHI Health at Home - Hospice’s very first Mardi Gras Gala was a success with more than 150 in attendance, said Susanne Olson, hospice liaison for CHI Health at Home.

The gala, held Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Valley City Eagles Club, began at 5:30 p.m. with a social followed by an hors d’oeuvres buffet at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the evening benefitted CHI Health at Home - Hospice.

