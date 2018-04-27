Chamber Presents 4 Awards at Annual Banquet

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce gave four awards at its joint banquet with the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corp. on Wednesday, April 25.

The two entities met at Valley City State University’s Student Center with a social at 5:30 p.m. and banquet at 6:30.

The Chamber’s highest honor, the Hi-Line Award, went to Ken Reid.

The Business of the Year Award went to Petro Serve USA, which opened a new and bigger store in Valley City last summer. Dave Reinke, general manager of the Valley City Petro, accepted the award.

The Community Image Award went to Blush Boutique, which is a new clothing store that opened on Central Avenue last summer. Accepting the award were Blush Boutique owners Penny and Bryan Wolla.

The Community Spirit Award went to Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge, a group supporting local law enforcement and emergency responders. Accepting the award were Terry McClaflin, wife of Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin, and Erin Hannig, wife of police officer Wade Hannig.

Heidi Harris/Times-Record

Jon Otterstatter, CEO of Preventice Solutions, speaks at the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce and Valley City-Barnes County Development Corp.’s joint banquet on Wednesday. Preventice Solutions just opened a remote heart monitoring center in Valley City.