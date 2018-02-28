Chamber Hosts Future of Retail Discussion
By:
Ashley Limesand
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Local business owners, chamber members, and service organization members gathered at The Vault on Tuesday, February 27 for one of two sessions offered that day discussing "The Future of Retail."
The presentation included a 30-minute webinar with hosts Deb Brown and Beck McCray of the website saveyour.town.
More on this story can be found in the Feb. 28 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: