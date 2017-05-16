Chamber to Host Meet-and-Greet for City Commission Candidate Powell

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet-and-greet session with Ross Powell, candidate for the Valley City City Commission, on Tuesday, May 16, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Powell, the only candidate on the ballot for the May 23 special election, will give a personal statement, address questions posed by the host organization, and answer questions from the audience.

The public is encouraged to attend.