Chamber of Commerce Looking for Nominations

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation are gearing up once again for their annual banquet to take place in late April, and the Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage citizens to make their nominations for the 2018 Chamber Awards.

Annually at this joint banquet the Chamber of Commerce announces the recipients of its four most honored awards: the Business of the Year Award, the Community Image Award, the Community Spirit Award, and the Hi-Line Award.

