Chamber Businesses to Host Bunny Hop and Shop

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that Bunny Hop and Shop Fun is coming to Valley City this year for the first time as 26 area businesses will be offering various prizes inside Easter eggs to those who come into their stores on March 28 through March 31.

The new event aimed to bring a little Easter themed fun to the area asks participating businesses to place a sign in their window announcing that they are participating and from there each business is then asked to fill the eggs with whatever they please whether it be candy, discounts, chamber bucks, and/or other miscellaneous prizes.

For a full list of participating businesses, pick up a copy of the March 27 Times-Record.