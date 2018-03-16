Chamber Businesses to Host Bunny Hop and Shop

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that Bunny Hop and Shop Fun is coming to Valley City this year for the first time as several chamber businesses will be offering various prizes to those that come into their stores on March 28 through March 31.

The new event aimed to bring a little Easter themed fun to the area will ask participating businesses to place a sign in their window announcing that they are participating. This sign will be provided by the Chamber as will a number of Easter eggs.

More on this story can be found in the March 16 edition of the Times-Record.