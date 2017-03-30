Chamber Ambassadors Visit Times-Record, Welcome New Publisher
Thursday, March 30, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Times-Record got a visit from the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Wednesday morning. The ambassadors performed a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome new publisher Bill Parsons and chatted about the vision of the newspaper and how the industry has changed over the years. Following, ambassadors toured the building, which has had some recent updates. Parsons started at the Times-Record in mid-October.
