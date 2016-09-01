Central Avenue South Closed to Traffic Beginning Sept. 6

The Watermain 98 Project will begin work along Central Avenue South starting on Tuesday September 6th, 2016. The contractor will be replacing watermain along Central Avenue South between 2nd Street and 3rd Street. The project is expected to take up to two weeks.

The traveling public is advised that 3rd Avenue Southeast will be open as an alternate route between VCSU and downtown.

If you have any questions regarding the project please contact KLJ at 845-4980.