CCHD Awards Public Health Outstanding Service Award
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
In honor of public health week last week, City County Health District awarded their annual Public Health Outstanding Service Award to Dr. Erin Klingenberg, Ph.D., LPCC, NCC.
CCHD Administrator Theresa Will explains that this annual award "recognizes a community member who has gone above and beyond their usual work day" to "stand out as a public health leader" in the Barnes County community.
