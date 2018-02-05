Catholic Schools Week: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.

Students at St. Catherine Elementary School are excited this week to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, a celebration recognized across the country in all parishes with schools. This year's theme is "Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."

The festivities began with Mass on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. led by the students and open to parents, alumni, and all congregation members. At the end of Mass, two gifts of gratitude were awarded says Dawn Ihry, dean of students at the K-6 school.

