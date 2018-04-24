Candidate Forum to Be Held May 3 in Valley City

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting a Candidate Forum at the Hi-Liner Activities Center on Thursday, May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature all county race candidates as well as city commission candidates.

That includes three open seats for the Valley City City Commission and three open seats for the Barnes County Commission as well as the positions of Barnes County Sheriff, County Auditor, County Recorder, County States' Attorney, and County Treasurer.

All candidates for these offices will be invited to attend. Those running unopposed will be given an opportunity to address the audience and those vying for an office against other candidates will be asked several questions provided by the public before the event.

All of the open positions are set to be decided during the June 12 election to take place at the Barnes County Courthouse, located at 230 Fourth St. NW, Valley City.

More on this story can be found in the April 24 edition of the Times-Record.