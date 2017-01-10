Cafe Concert to Feature Music of Broadway

Valley City choral students and director Sheila Zinke are busy getting ready for their biggest production — the Cafe Concert. This year's concert will feature the music of Broadway, highlighting songs from 30 musicals.

Broadway Cafe will be performed three times: on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. It will feature the senior, varsity and swing choirs as well as the jazz band and solos and groups.

Advance ticket sales start on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby. Sales are open to parents of students in grades nine through 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. and to parents of students in grades six through eight from 6 to 7 p.m. Sales to the public will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Table seats are $7, bleacher seats (available at the door) are $6 for adults and $5 for students. Cheesecake will be served.

For more on Broadway Cafe, read the Jan. 10 edition of the Times-Record.