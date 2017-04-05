Budget Deficit Focus of Third VC Legislative Forum

District 24 Legislators, Senator Larry Robinson (D) and Representatives Daniel Johnston (R) and Dwight Kiefert (R), met for the third legislative forum held in Valley City on Saturday, April 1 where much discussion was focused on the budget deficit, what programs locally are set to face the consequences, and local opinions on how legislators can work to fix the issue.

The final legislative forum is scheduled for April 15 at the Valley City Eagles from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More on this story can be found in the April 5 edition of the Times-Record.