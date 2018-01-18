Blue Alert Sent to Local Residents Thursday Is In Regards to Incident in Bismarck

Local residents received a Blue Emergency Alert on their mobile phones on Thursday, Jan. 18 at about 1:40 p.m.

Valley City Police Officer Amanda Lawrence said that the alert has to do with an incident in Bismarck and the alert was sent statewide. She said there is no danger to the local public.

Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out an email to the school district community shortly after the alert was sent out, stating that VCPS School Resource Officer Sean Hagen said there is not a safety threat in Valley City.

"We will continue with our regular daily schedule in all Valley City Public Schools," Johnson wrote.

"Thank you to SRO Hagen and the Valley City Police Department for sharing information with us and continuing to ensure that our students and staff at Valley City Public Schools are safe," he added.

According to a press release on the Bismarck city website, Bismarck police officers are looking for a suspect who attempted to run over an officer on Thursday, Jan. 18 shortly before 11 a.m.

The suspect is Ulises Villalobos, a 22-year-old Hispanic male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle he fled in is a 2013 black Chevrolet Equinox, with North Dakota license plates 166 ANF. The vehicle has a broken driver side window and has damage to one side in the rear.

“If you see this vehicle or Villalobos, contact law enforcement immediately,” the press release states. “Do not attempt to engage.”

According to the North Dakota Public Alerts page of the North Dakota State Government website, “The purpose of the Blue Alert Notice System is to establish a quick response and notice that is issued after an individual has threatened a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, used a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer, caused a law enforcement officer to suffer serious bodily injury or death, or the officer has been abducted or is missing while on duty, and the individual has left the scene of the offense.”