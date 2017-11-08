Benefits of Baby Signing

There is an abundance of information out there for new parents as they try to figure out the best way to communicate and be there for their child. Barnes County Extension's Parenting Resource Coordinator Amy Tichy works to provide that information locally, and one way she does that is by offering various classes.

One of the more popular local classes offered is Baby Signs. The six week course sponsored by the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Children of Family Services Division, is free and designed for parent and their 8-18 month old child to interact together as Tichy shows them how to model a behavior and connect it to a word using sign language.

