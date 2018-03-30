BCBSND Caring Foundation holding screening of ‘The Opioid Epidemic: Seeking Solutions in North Dakota’ at Valley City High School

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation is holding a special screening of “The Opioid Epidemic: Seeking Solutions in North Dakota” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby at Valley City High School.

“The Opioid Epidemic” addresses the impact of opioid misuse and addiction on North Dakota communities, featuring personal stories, efforts to address the problem and calls to action. The Caring Foundation is using the documentary as a tool to actively engage North Dakotans in solutions.

The Valley City-Barnes County Committee on Addiction is co-hosting the screening, which will be followed by a discussion. It’s free and open to the public, with doors opening at 5:30. The trailer is available at www.BCBSND.com/opioidepidemic.

More on this story can be found in the March 30 edition of the Times-Record.