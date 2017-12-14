BC Updates Development Code, Increases Fine
Heidi Harris
Thursday, December 14, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Barnes County Commission at its Nov. 7 meeting approved a recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Committee to make changes to its Development Code.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrative Assistant Jessica Jenrich, the fine to property owners who build without a permit has increased from $100 to $500.
The update will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.
