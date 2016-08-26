BC Museum to Host Home Movies Program Honoring Former Valley City Man

A program dedicated to the preservation of home movies, honoring former Valley City man Al Larvick, is set for next week at the Barnes County Historical Museum.

The program, set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, begins with an informational workshop at 6 p.m. for those interested in preserving their 8 mm films. The home movie screening, which features newly transferred films from past decades reflecting various areas and communities of North Dakota, starts at 7 p.m.

Learn more about Larvick, who served as Valley City High School's athletic director for from 1944 to 1957 and his passion for home movies in Friday's Times-Record.