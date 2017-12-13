BC to Implement New Emergency Alert System

Barnes County is now working with Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster. Barnes County will be deploying Everbridge to keep residents and emergency personnel safe, engaged and informed with quick and reliable emergency notifications and public service announcements delivered to the contact devices of their preference. Barnes County will begin using Everbridge Resident Alerts to communicate during emergencies and other critical events.

