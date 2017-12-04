Barnes County Tournament Postponed; New Bracket Released

The Barnes County Girls Basketball Tournament has announced a new schedule due to weather postponing Monday’s opening round at Valley City State University.

The tournament will now be played Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at VCSU’s W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. Games on Tuesday will start at noon due to VCSU host Concordia College for a men’s basketball game that night at 7 p.m.

BCT Quarterfinals - Tuesday

12 p.m. - BCN vs Sargent Central

1:30 p.m. - LLM vs. Maple Valley

3 p.m. - FS/HP vs GCC

4:30 p.m. - Enderlin vs. Milnor-NS

Thursday’s semifinal rounds and Saturday’s placing games will be played as originally scheduled.