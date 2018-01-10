Barnes County Tournament Opening Round Concludes

When the 2018 Boys' Barnes County Tournament continues on Friday, Jan. 12, the championship semi-final rounds will include match-ups between Maple Valley and Enderlin and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion and Griggs County Central. Those four teams advanced with wins out of the opening rounds of the tournament on Tuesday. In the consolation semi-finals, Sargent Central will take on Barnes County North and Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page will play Milnor/North Sargent.