Barnes County Residents Encouraged to Complete Livability Survey

As part of Gov. Doug Burgum’s Main Street initiative, a survey is being shared in communities throughout North Dakota to help analyze opportunities and challenges unique to each community. These surveys ask questions about livability to better understand why citizens live where they do and help determine changes that can be made to improve quality of life.

Residents of Valley City and Barnes County are asked to participate in this process to help shape the future of our community. High numbers of completed surveys will help point our community in a direction that fits the wants and needs of its citizens.

Links to the survey are available on various community websites, such as the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, Valley City-Barnes County Development Corp., City of Valley City and Barnes County, or in hard copy at the Rosebud Visitors Center, 250 West Main St., and Valley City City Hall, 254 Second Ave. NE.

The link to the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LQYJMNW and closes on Sunday, April 15.

Community leaders say they look forward to receiving feedback.